Photo 2136
Merry Christmas!
Late ish sunshine. Quick shot with my phone . Merry Christmas everyone. Have a wonderful time and a fabulous, happy ,healthy 2023
Taken to show family that although Ed’s Alzheimer’s is progressing , He’s still fine.
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
Jane Morley
@chimfa
My name is Jane Morley and I've lived in a small town called Moraira in Spain for almost 20 years. It's half way between Alicante...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful shot - and a very Happy Christmas to you both!
December 20th, 2022
