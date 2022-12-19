Previous
Merry Christmas! by chimfa
Photo 2136

Merry Christmas!

Late ish sunshine. Quick shot with my phone . Merry Christmas everyone. Have a wonderful time and a fabulous, happy ,healthy 2023
Taken to show family that although Ed’s Alzheimer’s is progressing , He’s still fine.
Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful shot - and a very Happy Christmas to you both!
December 20th, 2022  
