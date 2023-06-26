Sign up
Photo 2138
IMG_2889
It’s Moors and. Cristians time of year again. Our little town has beautiful parade . This chap was taking so much care of his donkey.
26th June 2023
26th Jun 23
Jane Morley
@chimfa
My name is Jane Morley and I've lived in a small town called Moraira in Spain for almost 20 years. It's half way between Alicante...
