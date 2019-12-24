Sign up
Photo 2023
Resting in the car park!
These lovely donkeys were having a chew on the car park grass on Sunday afternoon whilst their owner was having a beer close by. Not sure where they were going but Christmas must be close!
24th December 2019
24th Dec 19
Jane Morley
@chimfa
My name is Jane Morley and I've lived in a small town called Moraira in Spain for almost 20 years. It's half way between Alicante...
Babs
ace
Aw they are so sweet. Much smarter than the Blackpool donkeys
December 24th, 2019
