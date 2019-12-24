Previous
Resting in the car park! by chimfa
Resting in the car park!

These lovely donkeys were having a chew on the car park grass on Sunday afternoon whilst their owner was having a beer close by. Not sure where they were going but Christmas must be close!
24th December 2019 24th Dec 19

Jane Morley

@chimfa
My name is Jane Morley and I've lived in a small town called Moraira in Spain for almost 20 years. It's half way between Alicante...
Babs ace
Aw they are so sweet. Much smarter than the Blackpool donkeys
December 24th, 2019  
