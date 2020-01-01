Previous
Swim anyone? by chimfa
Photo 2031

We went down to the beach today to see what was going on. I think this was the Dutch/Spanish group getting together.
Happy new year everyone. I hope 2020 is happy, healthy and successful for you all.
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Jane Morley

@chimfa
My name is Jane Morley and I've lived in a small town called Moraira in Spain for almost 20 years. It's half way between Alicante...
