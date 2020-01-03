Previous
A rose for a reason. by chimfa
A rose for a reason.

This is a filler but I've posted it here because Ed and I had our first date 54 years ago today. It seems appropriate .
3rd January 2020 3rd Jan 20

Jane Morley

@chimfa
My name is Jane Morley and I've lived in a small town called Moraira in Spain for almost 20 years. It's half way between Alicante...
