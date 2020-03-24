Previous
You can't see it but it's still raining. by chimfa
Photo 2083

You can't see it but it's still raining.

This is not why I came! Complete lockdown and now this.
24th March 2020 24th Mar 20

Jane Morley

@chimfa
My name is Jane Morley and I've lived in a small town called Moraira in Spain for almost 20 years. It's half way between Alicante...
