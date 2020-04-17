Guess who's in the paper?

My daughter Gillian sent me this today. She is in the Otago times again. They did an article on her working from home. She's the senior co-ordinator for the voluntary workers for her area in NZ and is incredibly busy at the moment , for obvious reasons.

There are so many people we should be grateful to during this horrendous time. I'm proud to say my daughter is one of them. I'm lucky enough to be one of those who just has to stay at home and get on with it. So I'll just grin and bear it and be thankful.