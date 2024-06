He’s still in there. IMG_3818

Ed , on the right , developed Alzheimer’s 7 years ago. He’s progressing slowly( stupid description) but is still in there if we dig a bit deeper. Friends from the uk visited for a week recently. Ed loved it. If anyone out there knows anyone with the same problem don’t give up on them. Help them to make the most of their lives. Haven’t posted a photo for ages but must make an effort. I miss it.