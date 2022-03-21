Sign up
199 / 365
do you wanna dance?
Photo for last Monday the day of my mums funeral
This is mum and dad - they met on a bus trip for under 35s to Austria. Mum was with a girlfriend and a nice Christian girl sitting at the front of the bus. Dad was one of the lads on the back seat.
One night, in a basement, with a jazz band playing, dad asked mum to dance....
21st March 2022
21st Mar 22
1
0
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
201
photos
53
followers
80
following
55% complete
194
195
196
197
198
199
200
201
Dianne
What a sweet story and lovely memory of your mum.
March 23rd, 2022
