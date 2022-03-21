Previous
do you wanna dance? by christinav
do you wanna dance?

Photo for last Monday the day of my mums funeral

This is mum and dad - they met on a bus trip for under 35s to Austria. Mum was with a girlfriend and a nice Christian girl sitting at the front of the bus. Dad was one of the lads on the back seat.

One night, in a basement, with a jazz band playing, dad asked mum to dance....
Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Dianne
What a sweet story and lovely memory of your mum.
March 23rd, 2022  
