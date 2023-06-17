Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 650
Cassades
17th June 2023
17th Jun 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
651
photos
88
followers
104
following
178% complete
View this month »
644
645
646
647
648
649
650
651
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
16th June 2023 8:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Maggiemae
ace
Some intersting curly cues in this shot - light and focus!
June 19th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautiful shapes and light.
June 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close