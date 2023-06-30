Previous
Morning glow by christinav
Morning glow

My apologies for lack of commenting. I have kids home for holidays, some long weekends away, work and some lovely social events that have all come at once and so I am a bit behind...
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

Christina

I live by the beach in New Zealand.
Diana ace
Gorgeous glow and colours, such a beautiful capture and scene.
July 7th, 2023  
Babs ace
Beautiful, love the glow of the sun on the water fav
July 7th, 2023  
