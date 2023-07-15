Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 678
Looking one way
Approx 100m in between, the shells and the undulations in the other shot.
15th July 2023
15th Jul 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
678
photos
88
followers
104
following
185% complete
View this month »
671
672
673
674
675
676
677
678
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
16th July 2023 8:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Wylie
ace
Beautiful foreground for this shot.
July 18th, 2023
Babs
ace
Wow so many shells.
July 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close