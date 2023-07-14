Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 677
and looking the other
These were taken on Sunday morning on the beach a few kms from here.
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
678
photos
88
followers
104
following
185% complete
View this month »
671
672
673
674
675
676
677
678
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
16th July 2023 8:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Graeme Stevens
Great light, cracking on black
July 18th, 2023
Wylie
ace
Beautiful. Just love low light on wet sand!
July 18th, 2023
Babs
ace
I love the sunlight on the sand fav.
July 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Great light, cracking on black