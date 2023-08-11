Sign up
Previous
Photo 705
Rakaia Gorge
Well known for its turquoise waters. There is a lovely walk along the side, I only did a small section as still feeling a little post covid fatigue.
11th August 2023
11th Aug 23
2
3
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
698
699
700
701
702
703
704
705
Boxplayer
ace
Gorgeous and lovely framing.
August 16th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
Gorgeous scene
August 16th, 2023
