Rakaia Gorge by christinav
Photo 705

Rakaia Gorge

Well known for its turquoise waters. There is a lovely walk along the side, I only did a small section as still feeling a little post covid fatigue.
11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

Christina

Boxplayer ace
Gorgeous and lovely framing.
August 16th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Gorgeous scene
August 16th, 2023  
