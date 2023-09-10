Sign up
Photo 735
Photo 735
Turn around!
Sometimes when photographing the lovely warm colours of a sunset (see my other photo today) it pays to turn around.....
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
1
0
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos.
Diana
ace
Amazing capture, great leading line and scene beyond.
September 11th, 2023
