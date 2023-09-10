Previous
Turn around! by christinav
Turn around!

Sometimes when photographing the lovely warm colours of a sunset (see my other photo today) it pays to turn around.....
Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Diana ace
Amazing capture, great leading line and scene beyond.
September 11th, 2023  
