Sunny rays by christinav
Sunny rays

Taken on Friday when there was some sun....
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Dianne
Lovely.
December 3rd, 2023  
Wylie ace
So beautiful and very NZ!
December 3rd, 2023  
