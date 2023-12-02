Previous
Quick the tide has turned! by christinav
Photo 818

Quick the tide has turned!

This spot is only for low tide fishing.
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
224% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a fabulous capture of all these busy fishermen, love the sparkly water!
December 4th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Love this. Fabulous sparkle on the water and it looks as if the fishermen are walking on water!
December 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise