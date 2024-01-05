Sign up
Photo 848
Zooming in
2 slightly different angles but this one zooming in to fill the frame with colour while the other shows how's it still the blue hour.
A tag for 52 weeks - new beginnings, very cliche with a sunrise but it's all I've got...
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
2
2
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos.
Tags
52wc-2024-w1
Diana
ace
Awesome capture with amazing colours and patterns.
January 6th, 2024
Brian
ace
Awesome
January 6th, 2024
