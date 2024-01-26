Previous
Waimangu Volcanic Valley by christinav
Waimangu Volcanic Valley

we were in Rotorua for a long weekend. I never tire of this place there is so much thermal activity and natural wonderment. Also many many photographic opportunities!
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Christina

I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Brian ace
Delightful - love the inclusion of people for scale
January 31st, 2024  
Babs ace
I can see a face in the stonework. Looks like a troll with a big nose
January 31st, 2024  
