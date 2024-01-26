Sign up
Previous
Photo 872
Waimangu Volcanic Valley
we were in Rotorua for a long weekend. I never tire of this place there is so much thermal activity and natural wonderment. Also many many photographic opportunities!
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
2
1
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Brian
ace
Delightful - love the inclusion of people for scale
January 31st, 2024
Babs
ace
I can see a face in the stonework. Looks like a troll with a big nose
January 31st, 2024
