Inferno crater by christinav
Photo 871

Inferno crater

A crater from a 1886 eruption. The white rim are silica deposits and if they get to this level the crater overflows and then recedes. the temp in here is around 80 deg C.
25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

Christina

