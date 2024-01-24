Previous
Steaming hot by christinav
Steaming hot

More thermal activity in Rotorua. This was taken on a boat cruise on Lake Rotomahana. Love the colours in this one.
24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

Christina

christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand.
julia ace
Always a great place to visit.. the colours are great..
February 1st, 2024  
Yao RL ace
`wow, I almost thought that you were in Iceland.
February 1st, 2024  
Diana ace
amazing capture and scene, great colours and textures.
February 1st, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Fabulous colours and capture.
February 1st, 2024  
Babs ace
What a great shot
February 1st, 2024  
