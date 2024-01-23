Previous
Jet boating by christinav
Photo 866

Jet boating

Up the Whanganui river
23rd January 2024 23rd Jan 24

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
237% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A beautifully framed scene.
January 23rd, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, now, I've done a bit of that, many years ago, on the Shotover river. Terrifying. But not as terrifying as the bungy jump and the white water rafting that followed! ;-) Super capture - so many shades of green.
January 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise