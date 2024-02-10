Previous
Paper wasp nest by christinav
Photo 888

Paper wasp nest

Sorry I am way behind with my month of February, I have been down in Dunedin and thought I would still post but somehow couldn't find the motivation. Now it's catch up time....
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Diana ace
Fabulous shot and great textures.
February 20th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Nice textures
February 20th, 2024  
