Photo 888
Paper wasp nest
Sorry I am way behind with my month of February, I have been down in Dunedin and thought I would still post but somehow couldn't find the motivation. Now it's catch up time....
10th February 2024
10th Feb 24
2
0
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Diana
Fabulous shot and great textures.
February 20th, 2024
Boxplayer
Nice textures
February 20th, 2024
