Previous
Photo 925
The green green grass of home
Things were drying out here but some rain last week made the grass green again.
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
2
2
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos.
Wendy Stout
ace
So lush… it looks beautiful
March 18th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful minimalist capture, I love the lush green and uneven looking mounds on the ground.
March 18th, 2024
