The emerging sun by christinav
Photo 924

The emerging sun

A beautiful walk out at the Whangarei Heads this morning with hubby and a neighbour. There was a bit of a cold wind but the moment you walked into a patch of sunshine it was lovely and warm.
17th March 2024 17th Mar 24

Christina

I live by the beach in New Zealand.
