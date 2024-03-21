Previous
The beach hop by christinav
The beach hop

The annual beach hop attracts car enthusiasts from around the country. I am not really one but as my dad lives in town I take the opportunity. These ones are lining up ready to go on parade.
21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand.
Diana ace
What fun that must have been. Although not a car freak, I do love all the old cars.
March 25th, 2024  
