The dancing ladies by christinav
Photo 932

The dancing ladies

Let's face it's all about the skirts :)
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos.
Photo Details

Diana ace
What a blast from the past, I remember how important it was to have wide skirts and petticoats ;-)
March 26th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Great capture of those skirts swirling
March 26th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Great capture
March 26th, 2024  
