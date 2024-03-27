Previous
Dreaming of an upgrade by christinav
Dreaming of an upgrade

These teenage boys were dreaming - one day it might be theirs.
27th March 2024 27th Mar 24

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Issi Bannerman ace
I bet! Lovely capture.
March 27th, 2024  
