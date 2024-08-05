Sign up
Photo 1064
Gotta love a waterfall
Aren't they mesmerising?
5th August 2024
5th Aug 24
1
1
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
1064
photos
104
followers
110
following
1057
1058
1059
1060
1061
1062
1063
1064
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
26th April 2024 4:36pm
Diana
ace
Oh yes they are I cal almost hear it! Beautiful capture and scene.
August 6th, 2024
