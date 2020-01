2020-01-03 Sweet Dreams Were Made Of This

The building in the background here is the Yokohama University of Pharmacy’s library. Bit of an unusual design, you might think and you would be correct.

In 2002, the local theme park, Yokohama Dreamland, finally closed its doors. This was the hotel in the theme park. Much of the park site became the University, and the rest of it became a housing development called ドリームハイツ (Dream Heights.)