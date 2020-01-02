Previous
2020-01-02 Sunset from a shrine on a hill by cityhillsandsea
2020-01-02 Sunset from a shrine on a hill

Sunset from a shrine near me today. I've seen it up on the hill for the longest time, but today was the first day I found the road up to it.
2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

cityhillsandsea

@cityhillsandsea
