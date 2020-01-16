Previous
2020-01-16 Eel fishing @ Kugenuma by cityhillsandsea
98 / 365

2020-01-16 Eel fishing @ Kugenuma

Was planning on taking some pictures of Katase-Enoshima station but saw this happening at the beach so stopped here first. Glad I did - Katase-Enoshima was being renovated!
cityhillsandsea

@cityhillsandsea
