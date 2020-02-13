Previous
2020-02-13 Bridge by cityhillsandsea
2020-02-13 Bridge

I dislike this bridge because it has ramps in all the wrong places. I love this bridge because it has cool angles and curves like these in all the right places.
cityhillsandsea

Started off 2019 with the best of intentions but then ended up rather unwell and in hospital for a couple of months
