2020-02-17 Hiccup by cityhillsandsea
130 / 365

2020-02-17 Hiccup

It's been very windy. I'm sure that's what happened. Mind you, my neighbour is quite unique so this could be how she parked it last night.
17th February 2020 17th Feb 20

cityhillsandsea

