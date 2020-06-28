Previous
2020-06-28 Spot the Flutterby by cityhillsandsea
262 / 365

2020-06-28 Spot the Flutterby

There was me, just trying to make sure this wasn't too bright, when he swooped off.
28th June 2020 28th Jun 20

cityhillsandsea

@cityhillsandsea
Based in Japan until LOLS I DUNNO (pandemic-o-monium), then I'll be doing something in the UK... I post more photos, some videos and the occasional...
71% complete

