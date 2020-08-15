2020-08-15 Dogeared Photo

Sign up
310 / 365
310 / 365
ALTERNATIVE TITLE:
"That labradoodle at the park talked my ear off."
15th August 2020
15th Aug 20
cityhillsandsea
@cityhillsandsea
Based in Japan until LOLS I DUNNO (pandemic-o-monium), then I'll be doing something in the UK...
310
photos
6
followers
14
following
84% complete
View this month »
303
304
305
306
307
308
309
310
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
15th August 2020 8:32am
Tags
dog
,
statue
