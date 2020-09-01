Previous
2020-09-01 Fujimicho2Fujimicho by cityhillsandsea
327 / 365

2020-09-01 Fujimicho2Fujimicho

Travelled 650km across the country on trains today for a laugh, from Fujimicho In Kanagawa on the right to Fujimicho in Tottori on the left.
1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

cityhillsandsea

@cityhillsandsea
Based in Japan until LOLS I DUNNO (pandemic-o-monium), then I'll be doing something in the UK... I post more photos, some videos and the occasional...
89% complete

