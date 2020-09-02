Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
328 / 365
2020-09-02 Railway to the Stars
I’m sure there’s an actual name for this sculpture outside Yonago station, but I’m too lazy to search for it at the moment.
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
cityhillsandsea
@cityhillsandsea
Based in Japan until LOLS I DUNNO (pandemic-o-monium), then I'll be doing something in the UK... I post more photos, some videos and the occasional...
328
photos
8
followers
16
following
89% complete
View this month »
321
322
323
324
325
326
327
328
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
2nd September 2020 7:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
train
,
sculpture
,
yonago
,
米子
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close