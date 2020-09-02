Previous
Next
2020-09-02 Railway to the Stars by cityhillsandsea
328 / 365

2020-09-02 Railway to the Stars

I’m sure there’s an actual name for this sculpture outside Yonago station, but I’m too lazy to search for it at the moment.
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

cityhillsandsea

@cityhillsandsea
Based in Japan until LOLS I DUNNO (pandemic-o-monium), then I'll be doing something in the UK... I post more photos, some videos and the occasional...
89% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise