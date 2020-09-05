Sign up
2020-09-05 Mi Kasa Es Su Kasa
I am starting a new collection of photos of forgotten umbrellas. Seriously, you'd think people would be more careful, especially in a country where the link below is a thing:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kasa-obake
5th September 2020
5th Sep 20
cityhillsandsea
@cityhillsandsea
Based in Japan until LOLS I DUNNO (pandemic-o-monium), then I'll be doing something in the UK... I post more photos, some videos and the occasional...
Tags
umbrella
,
kanji
