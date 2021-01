2021-01-03 初詣 / Hatsumode

Accidental first shrine visit - wandering the hills and stumbled across this little place. (I knew it was there, I'd just never been through the tree or down the path to the gates...) Very peaceful. Apart from the screeching birds and chittering squirrels who were upset with my appearance.



Another Hipstamatic production - this time with the Lumiere lens, Abbot K20 film & the Laser Lemon Gel.