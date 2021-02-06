Sign up
Photo 485
2021-02-06 Toothtoro?
This is a very eye-catching display in front of a dentist, but I have to say, Totoro is not the first character I think of when I think of brushing my teeth...
6th February 2021
6th Feb 21
cityhillsandsea
@cityhillsandsea
Based in Japan at the moment. Probably going to be in the UK from May ‘21. I am probably the only person in the history of...
485
photos
18
followers
32
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
6th February 2021 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
