2021-06-15 No Ball Games
2021-06-15 No Ball Games

These signs always take me back to being a kid.

This photo of one was taken with a Hipstamatic filter using the Lowy lens, Belem film & Triple Crown flash.

Added some tweaks and a frame with Snapseed & here we are.
cityhillsandsea

@cityhillsandsea
After nearly 2 decades in Japan, I moved to the UK in 2021. My name’s the three things I’m most captivated by, but I’m powered by...
