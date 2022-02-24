Previous
2022-02-24 Mallard by cityhillsandsea
Photo 868

2022-02-24 Mallard

The fastest steam engine ever built, Mallard still holds the world record it set in 1938 of 200kph.

(Although it was going downhill at the time so you know...)
cityhillsandsea

Krista Marson ace
Sleek looking
February 25th, 2022  
