2022-02-25 Little Moscow by cityhillsandsea
Photo 869

2022-02-25 Little Moscow

The historic Little Germany area of Bradford is getting a makeover for filming of The Crown TV series.
25th February 2022 25th Feb 22

cityhillsandsea

Originally from Northern Ireland; after nearly 2 decades in Japan I'm now living in Yorkshire. Since moving here I've been working 60 hour weeks, so 2022...
Krista Marson ace
Interesting!
February 25th, 2022  
