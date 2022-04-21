Previous
2022-04-21 Tuppenny Teaser Back At It by cityhillsandsea
Photo 924

2022-04-21 Tuppenny Teaser Back At It

So it looks like whoever is leaving two penny pieces around the place (PREVIOUSLY - https://365project.org/cityhillsandsea/365/2022-03-28 ) also does it in shops...
cityhillsandsea

Originally from Northern Ireland; after nearly 2 decades in Japan I'm now living in Yorkshire. Since moving here I've been working 60 hour weeks, so 2022...
