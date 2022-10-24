Previous
2022-10-24 Back Streets in the Wee Hours by cityhillsandsea
Photo 1110

2022-10-24 Back Streets in the Wee Hours

Up with the birds to catch a bus… I’ve always liked this alley but never seen it so picture perfect as this with rain slick cobbles and lights glowing just enough to punctuate some of the darkness.
cityhillsandsea

