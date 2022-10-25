Sign up
Photo 1111
2022-10-25 Return to the Sea
My hometown from afar. Gloomy autumn weather making everything just lovely.
25th October 2022
25th Oct 22
0
0
cityhillsandsea
@cityhillsandsea
Pics from the city & places in between, fuelled by a fascination with mysteries hiding in the mundane. See the occasional blog from time to time...
1111
photos
16
followers
25
following
304% complete
1104
1105
1106
1107
1108
1109
1110
1111
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
25th October 2022 3:59pm
Tags
sea
,
beach
,
ocean
,
monochrome
,
northern ireland
,
bnw
