2023-08-16 Never Being Boaring

A boar's head at Bolling Hall - the Bradford boar is a famous local tale. A boar was terrorising the area, so a reward was offered for killing it.

A local man killed it, but couldn't be bothered carrying the whole body as proof, so he took the tongue.

Another enterprising chap happened along, saw what had happened and figured he could cut off the head and get the reward.

Needless to say, his timing was a bit off and he lucked out.