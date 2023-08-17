Sign up
Photo 1407
2023-08-17 Arcadian Bear
The Leeds Bear Trail means there are a LOT of bear statues all decorated individually all about the city... this one is probably the best situated and in the most photogenic location.
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
cityhillsandsea
@cityhillsandsea
Pics from the city & places in between, fuelled by a fascination with mysteries hiding in the mundane. See the occasional blog from time to time...
Tags
leeds
,
bear trail
