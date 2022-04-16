Sign up
Photo 965
Think we beat the iftar rush!
Made it to Pizza Hut before the crowds and in time for sunset (when the restaurants can serve eat-in food)
16th April 2022
16th Apr 22
ClearDay
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have.
Photo Details
Views
7
365
365
SM-G780G
SM-G780G
Taken
16th April 2022 6:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pizza
,
muscat
,
oman
,
sixws-129
